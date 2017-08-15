Will Taylor Swift & Katy Perry ‘Perform Alongside’ Each Other At The MTV VMAs? — Shocking Report

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry might just put the bad blood to rest for good at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, according to a wild new rumor. So are the two really going to perform together?!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, will reportedly perform together at the MTV VMAs, as BBC claims in an Aug. 14 article! “She’s hosting this year’s MTV Video Awards,” the report says of Katy, “Where she’s also expected to pick up a load of awards AND is rumoured to be performing alongside Taylor Swift.” All we have to say about this is…error 404: wig not found.

BBC adds that the duet “would be a life-changing moment for pop fans all over the world,” which is obviously true, and people are already flipping out over the rumor. “Honestly if those two perform together,” one fan wrote, “I’m calling b.s. on all the drama they had.” Another joked that a magical collaboration called “Bad Bish ft. Nicki & Kendrick” is just waiting to happen. “If the rumors are true of Katy and Taylor performing together at the @vmas, then I’m going to cry because I’ve always wanted this,” one tearful fan tweeted.

Katy is 100% set to perform at the award show, but there’s no confirmation that Tay Tay will even attend. Still, Taylor has used the show to settle feuds before — we’ll never forget how she presented enemy Kanye West with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV VMAs — so it could happen. We’ll be watching!

There's a rumor that Katy Perry & Taylor Swift will be performing together at the VMAs & this desperate grab for attention is working on me. pic.twitter.com/iRXIPeYlDC — Archie (@DearArchie) August 15, 2017

I'MMMMMM SHOUTTIIING

I CAN'T WAIT TO SEE @taylorswift13 AND @katyperry PERFROMINGGGGG TOGETHER!!

CAN U BELIEVEEEEEE? — SwishSwishBish💅 (@eman_hudson) August 15, 2017

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

