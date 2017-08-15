Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Hopeful’ Chris Lopez Will Be Involved In Son’s Life: I’m ‘Positive’ He’ll Be Around

Kailyn Lowry may not have to parent alone after all! Revealing in an interview that she has faith in baby daddy Chris Lopez, Kail admitted she’s sure her ex will come through for their son. You’ll love what she said.

Over a week after the Aug. 5 birth of her son, who has still yet to be named, Kailyn Lowry, 25, is finally opening up about whether or not her baby daddy, Chris Lopez, will have a role in their child’s life. And the Teen Mom 2 star is convinced he will — despite him not being there for her during her pregnancy. “Every child deserves their dad,” Kailyn told Radar Online during a recent post-birth interview. “I’m hopeful. I’m positive he’ll be around.” Click here to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

While it was originally reported that Chris didn’t want anything to do with Kailyn or their son, he seems to have changed his tune since the little cutie was born — just like Kailyn had always thought would happen. And so far, so good. After all, even though Kail and Chris are not currently in a relationship, he was with her in the hospital when Kailyn gave birth. He also remained in the hospital and drove the new mom and baby home on Aug. 7.

“I think he has been as supportive as he can,” the mother-of-three said. “He does the best to his ability even though it doesn’t necessarily meet the standards of what everyone else expects of him. I think people need to keep that in mind.” Kailyn also revealed that she was “always hoping” Chris would go the hospital when she went into labor. “But just based on how our relationship has been there was always a question whether he would have his phone on him or would he be at work,” she said. “I’m so glad that he came.”

Trying to explain the relationship Kailyn and Chris, who were friends for a long time first, have, a source close to the reality star said that what it came down to was convenience. “Kail became a relationship of convenience for him,” the friend said. “He never actually loved her. It was a relationship, but he just decided he wanted something different and things didn’t work out so they went their separate ways.” Well hopefully now that there’s a child involved, Chris will be a little more present in Kailyn’s life!

While her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera helps with their son Isaac, 7, and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin has fifty-fifty custody of their son Lincoln, 3, Kailyn shared on her personal blog back in April that she was nervous the newborn may not have a father as involved as her exes have been. “I think I’m most worried about the changes ahead, but also that I will have this baby 24/7 by myself with no help,” the reality star wrote. “I’m going to be a single parent from the beginning!”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Chris will step up more and be there for his son?