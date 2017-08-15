Kaia Gerber & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis: Celeb Kids Revealed As New Faces Of Hudson Denim

And the new faces of Hudson denim are… (drumroll please)… Kaia Gerber and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis! The jean company scored not one but TWO stunning celebrity kids, and we’re living for it! Click to see the pics.

Daniel Day-Lewis and Cindy Crawford have something in common, besides just being famous! The actor and supermodel’s kids are both the new faces of denim designer Hudson’s Fall 2017 campaign. Kaia Gerber, 16, and Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, 22, revealed the exciting news on Aug. 14 with a look at the amazing clothes that will be part of the line. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE PICS.

Cindy’s stunning daughter looked like a gorgeous painting in her pics. In one photo she showed off a pair of faded jeans with a torn white tank top. She looks powerful yet serene as she knelt on the ground in the gritty, makeup-free pic. In another, she rocked a more edgy leather look with a sports bra and over-sized bomber jacket. So beautiful! Click here for more pics of Kaia.

If you’re not familiar with Daniel’s son Gabriel-Kane, you’re about to get familiar! He looked hunkier than ever in the campaign. The handsome young man looked like a rock star, flaunting his tattoos with a denim jacket and jeans with a slouchy tank. He’s rocking an intense stare from underneath his tousled hair, and the rings on his knuckles give him a little more spice. He also got to show off a leather jacket over a plaid flannel and cuffed denim pants. So hot! We think Hudson really hit the jackpot with these two gorgeous spokes-models.

