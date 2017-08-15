The Josh Murray Shade Was Real On The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premiere

Josh Murray wasn’t on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but he might as well have been! With his ex, Amanda Stanton, back on the show, his presence was very strong.

We’ll start with the new opening credits of Bachelor in Paradise. Every season they get funnier and more ironic, and they often include a personal pun each contestant. For Amanda Stanton, her introduction was of her running away from a tall man in a pizza suit — clearly a nod to her ex, Josh Murray. In case you forgot, he liked to eat pizza so much that ABC made that his thing week after week.

“I did fall in love with Josh last summer and we got engaged, but it didn’t work out. I didn’t think I’d ever be back here,” Amanda told Chris Harrison upon entering this season of Paradise. “I’m excited to put the past in the past, so I wanted to give this back you. I’m excited to have a fresh start here.” Yes, she gave Chris back the ring that Josh gave her. Granted, she probably had to since it belongs to Neil Lane, but still — ouch!

“I feel like last year I was a little naive. I thought I met the love of my life, I thought that I was done dating forever. Unfortunately, I do feel like I ignored certain red flags and didn’t trust my gut. Nobody should give up, that’s why I’m here again,” she told Chris before walking onto the beach. “With Josh and I, there were so many things that were great, but there were just some things that felt little bit off… He was a sweaty person.”

Yes, “a sweaty person.” Then the camera cut to Chris Harrison smelling the ring, saying it smelled like pizza. Seriously with this? Well I personally miss Josh and Amanda, but here’s to seeing who she ends up with this summer!

HollywoodLifers, do you think ABC was too rough on Josh or was it all in good fun?