Angelina Jolie’s Father Jon Voight Urging Her To Make Things Right With Brad Pitt & ‘Repair Broken Family’

With hopes of a reconciliation between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie hanging in the balance, her father Jon Voight has been begging her to give her marriage another try!

If you’re alive, then you’re liking hoping that somehow, against all odds Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 53, find a way to make their marriage work after months of heartbreaking headlines! And it turns out there’s someone in their inner circle who agrees with us! According to our source, Angie’s father Jon Voight, 78, has been encouraging his daughter to make amends and try to move forward as a family. But is it enough to change her mind? Take a look back at this storybook couple right here!

“Jon has been trying to convince Angelina to work things out with Brad,” a source close to the family shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jon has been making desperate pleas to his daughter to make things right with Brad and to repair their broken family. Jon feels that family is the most important thing in this world and there is nothing that can not be solved with a lot of love and healthy communication. Jon has been talking to both Angie and Brad with the hopes that he can bring the broken family back together. More than helping his daughter fix her marriage, Jon is hoping he can repair the family for the sake of his grandchildren, whom he loves dearly.” Awww! Grandpa to the rescue!

HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now. Brad loves his children so much, he would literally die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point.” Nothing about this is okay! As we previously reported, although there were rumblings that Brad and Angie might be patching things up, our insiders say they are moving forward with divorce proceedings. “ Sadly, way too much water has passed under the bridge for Brad and Angelina to reconcile ,” a source close to Brad previously toldEXCLUSIVELY. “Too much has been said and done, and Brad especially feels that there’s no going back now. Brad loves his children so much, he would literally die for them. At this point, the most that either Brad or Angelina could hope for is to be able to forge a friendship, for the sake of the kids. But, even that is likely some time away from being reached at this point.” Nothing about this is okay!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Jon can convince Angelina to give Brad another chance or is it too late? Let us know!