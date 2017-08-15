Jimmy Fallon’s Powerful Charlottesville Monologue: It Made Me ‘Sick To My Stomach’

Jimmy Fallon was disgusted by the Charlottesville protests and he openly addressed the horrific events in his ‘Tonight Show’ opening monologue.

Jimmy Fallon, 42, is using his platform to explain why what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia over the August 12 weekend is unacceptable. In an emotional monologue, The Tonight Show host openly condemned the actions of the racist and white supremacist protestors, even going so far to call President Donald J. Trump “shameful” for waiting two whole days to speak out. “I was watching the news like everyone else, and you’re seeing nazi flags and torches and white supremacists and I was sick to my stomach,” Jimmy said, angrily. “My daughters are in the next room playing and I’m thinking, ‘How can I explain to them that there’s so much hatred in this world?’ They’re two years old and four years old, they don’t know what hate is.” It’s a question that definitely hit home for many parents all over America, as they find themselves asking the same question.

“The fact that it took the president two days to come out and clearly denounce racists and white supremacists is shameful, and I think he finally spoke out because people everywhere stood up and said something,” Jimmy added. “It’s important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out against this. Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it.” The Tonight Show host then got choked up honoring 32-year-old Heather Heyer, the woman who was killed when a car plowed down counter protestors. She “died standing up for what’s right,” Jimmy explained. “I can’t look at my beautiful, growing, curious daughters and say nothing when this kind of thing is happening. We all need to stand against what is wrong, acknowledge that racism exists, and stand up for what is right, and civil, and kind.”

Before thanking his audience for listening and welcoming to The Tonight Show, Jimmy expressed one last powerful thought: “We can not do this. We can’t go backward. We can’t go backward.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Jimmy’s opening monologue? Comment below, let us know.