Jesse Williams’ Wife Wants Sole Custody, Citing Rage & Dating Habits: Report

After Jesse Williams and his wife Aryn Drake-Lee filed for divorce in April 2017, the’ve been embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their two kids. Now, she’s claiming that he has multiple girlfriends and fits of rage that are affecting the well being of the kids.

Jesse Williams, 36, and his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, 34, are in a full fledged war over their children, Maceo Williams, 1, and Sadie Williams, 3. After Williams has been in the news for his alleged relationship with actress Minka Kelly, 37, his Lee is hitting him with extreme claims involving his personal life, his character and his parenting abilities. Lee — who is reportedly demanding sole custody — claims Williams is a negligent parent, who has fits of rage, according to divorce docs obtained by TMZ, August 15. Lee is allegedly worried about Williams exposing her kids to his “revolving door” of women.

Lee has reportedly listed a slew of reasons for why she believes she should have sole custody of Sadie and Maceo. First — Williams’ alleged wild love life. She claims the kids are showing psychological signs of emotional damage by their father’s actions. Lee reportedly says that Williams has exposed the kids to at least one intimate partner, and potentially more. Her demands? — Lee, according to the docs, wants a judge to order the actor to keep his romantic partners away from the children until he hits the 6-month dating mark.

Lee’s next reason for wanting sole custody? — William’s alleged violent temper. She even cited a reported road rage incident that she says occured just last month [July 2017]. Lee claims that Williams had an argument with their neighbor, who then flipped him off. After that, Lee says Williams allegedly “aggressively pursued him [the neighbor] in this car” with their two children inside. And, Lee even claims that Williams’ reportedly threatened to kill the neighbor.

Lastly, Lee is allegedly ticked off that Williams has the nerve to post photos of their children on social media. She claims William’s is only doing so, as a “buffer for the negative talk about him in the media.”

Williams and Lee had a 13-year relationship, and were married for five. The news of their divorce hit the public in April 2017. Williams has reportedly tried to handle the divorce and custody disagreements in a private and informal way. However, Lee has allegedly gotten too out of hand with her demands and restrictions.

It’s been reported that Williams cheated on Lee with multiple women, while they were married, one of which allegedly includes his co-worker at one time, Minka Kelly. However, in JAY-Z‘s latest 4:44 visual, Williams slammed the rumors that he and Lee divorced because he cheated with a co-worker. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not 5 years, not 7 years, 13 years,” he said in the Footnotes video, which was released on July 10 via TIDAL. “And all of a sudden mother f–kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship — like the most painful experience I’ve had in my life like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute,” he added.

The most recent reports surrounding William’s love life are that he is still in an alleged romantic relationship with Kelly at this time. Nonetheless, both stars have yet to directly address the dating speculation.

