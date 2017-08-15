﻿’The Challenge XXX’: Who Reentered The Game On Redemption Day?

Warning: if you haven’t yet watched this week’s episode of ‘The Challenge: XXX,’ and don’t want to know who made it back into the game, stop reading now!

The huge twist was revealed to the cast of The Challenge XXX tonight when the four men and four women from the redemption house reentered the game. Tony, Darrell, Derrick H., Devin, Jenna, Amanda, LaToya and Briana arrived for the redemption challenge, shocking everyone. Naturally, some were stoked — Tori got to see her boyfriend, Kailah got to see her BFF, etc. Others were not — Jemmye had just backstabbed Jenna, Camila absolutely despised Amanda, etc.

The challenge was pretty much a wrestling match on a surface above the water — and whoever hit the water first, lost. We have to say, it was a pretty good fight for every single round. For the men, Darrell took out Devin and Tony took out Derrick H., so it all came down to Darrell V. Tony. Most of the world would assume Tony would lose. However, after a brief moment of thinking of his girls (his daughters, not exes) while “Ava Maria” played,” he got Darrell into the water.

The girls was an even longer battle; after Amanda beat LaToya and Jenna beat Briana, the enemies had to face off. Jenna was the one who sent Amanda into the redemption house to begin with so tensions were definitely high. However, after a long fight, Jenna ultimately kicked Amanda off the platform. She didn’t even have to hit the water!

That’s right — the last pair out of the house, Jenna and Tony, were the pair the made it back in. Needless to say, everyone was a little nervous. While Kailah was obviously thrilled her BFF was back, she also realized it put a huge target on her back, and she was just left confused why everyone was after her every season. Honestly, I’m a little confused by that too.

