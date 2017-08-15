Jenelle Evans Flaunts Major Cleavage In White Bikini For ‘Boat Day’ On A River

If you got it, then flaunt it! And, that’s exactly what ‘Teen Mom’ star, Jenelle Evans did in her latest bikini photo! She posed for a sexy selfie in a white swimsuit, with her cleavage on display!

Jenelle Evans, 25, looks better than ever these days! The Teen Mom alum took to Instagram on August 14, where she bared major cleavage in a bikini selfie! Jenelle looked stunning with a cute animal filter over her face and a slight smile. “Boat day,” she captioned the photo, which appeared to be taken in front of a river. The TV personality had her hair pulled back for stunning snap. Jenelle also showed off her post-baby body, after giving birth to baby no. 3, daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, in Jan. 2017. She and fiancé, David Eason, revealed the exciting news in a joint Instagram selfie on Jan. 24.

And, speaking of her fiancé, she and Eason are set to tie the knot on Sept. 23, 2017. Jenelle even documented her search for the perfect wedding dress on Instagram, where she posed in front of a slew of white dresses on July 15. And, it appears as though she’s been sweating for the wedding! Jenelle posted a photo to Instagram with a waist trainer. She credited the “sweat belt” for helping her to burn more “belly and back fat” during her workouts.

Jenelle’s wedding prep has been doing her well since she looks more fit than ever right now. So, if you were questioning if she is pregnant, like some of the internet bullies trolling through her comments, you may want to think again. Jenelle shut down the pesky pregnancy rumors that have been swirling, on July 12. “I think we’re good,” she told E! News about expanding her family with Eason. “We have a lot of kids together.” David even added, “We already have so many kids and it’s really time-consuming, it’s hectic. We don’t get that much time for just ourselves.” As mentioned above, Jenelle and David share one child together, Ensley, and David has a child from a previous relationship. Jenelle’s two boys — Kaiser Griffith, 3, and Jace Evans, 8 — are from two prior relationships.

