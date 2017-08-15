Georgia May Jagger Goes Completely Topless In Mexico With Suki Waterhouse

NSFW! Georgia May Jagger and Suki Waterhouse are living it up in Mexico for their BFF Cara Delevingne’s 25th birthday celebrations! Georgia May went topless on the beach and we’ve got the sexy snap!

Georgia May Jagger, 25, bared it all on the beach in Mexico with Suki Waterhouse, 25, on August 14! The models were also joined by a third friend and fellow model, Alewya Demmisse, who also opted to free the nipple on the beach. The friends all posed topless, minus Suki, who kept her plunging one-piece on. Georgia May and Alewya wore nothing but tiny bikini bottoms and tinted shades while they covered their nipples with emojis. And, what’s one topless photo, without a follow-up right? Both Georgia May and Alewya posed for a second sexy photo, where Georgia went topless alone, while Alewya rocked a Burberry suit! See the sexy snaps below!

The stunning stars have all been in Mexico since August 12, celebrating Cara Delevingne‘s 25th birthday. And, by the looks of their Instagram pages, their girls trip was pretty steamy. The group of about 14 beautiful women have been partying it up in Mexico, posing for group photos and sipping Heineken’s in the hot sun. In fact, their trip has been so hot that Cara dubbed her trip “Sexico” on Instagram. “I am so lucky to have such incredible friends, thank you for inspiring and supporting me ladies,” Cara wrote in the caption of a group shot of the girls on a boat!

Cara and girls even took some time to check out some of the sights and take in the culture in Mexico. They all posed, while dressed in red, for a photo in front of a large monument. And, lucky for all of us, a bunch of the girls have been documenting the entire trip on social media. Cara, Georgia May, Suki and the rest of their squad have been swimming in the ocean, basking in the sun, and jumping out of planes to parasail! How fun, right? Check out their epic snaps, below!

HollywoodLifers, tell us your thoughts on the girls’ sexy getaway!