‘Game Of Thrones’: How Gendry’s War Hammer Is Connected To Rhaegar Targaryen

Just like his father, Robert Baratheon, Gendry’s wielding a war hammer now on ‘Game of Thrones.’ Considering what Robert did with his war hammer back in the day, could this mean bad things are ahead for the remaining Targaryens?

It’s time for another Game of Thrones history lesson! When Gendry showed off his war hammer on the Aug. 13 episode, Robert Baratheon immediately came to mind. Gendry, who is the bastard son of the former king, is following in his father’s footsteps with his war hammer. Robert’s weapon of choice — like Thor — was a hammer. During the Battle of the Trident, Robert was fighting with a war hammer. Robert fought Rhaegar Targaryen, the person he believed had kidnapped and raped Lyanna, the woman he loved. When Robert’s hammer destroyed Rhaegar’s breastplate and killed the Prince of Dragonstone, “rubies flew like drops of blood” from his chest. Rhaegar fell to his knees in the water and “with his last breath murmured a woman’s name.” The woman he was thinking of was likely Lyanna.

Robert was able to put an end to the Targaryen dynasty with the swing of his hammer. Now Gendry has his own war hammer. Is anyone else worried about what this could mean? War hammers and Targaryens don’t mix. Daenerys and Jon Snow, you need to stay far away from this weapon. Granted, Gendry doesn’t seem the type to go swinging at people without purpose. Over the final few episodes of season 7 and season 8, things could change for Gendry. He could end up looking at the Targaryens like his father did, with disgust and hatred.

Considering how much we’re learning about Rhaegar this season, could Gendry’s hammer symbolize the continuation of Baratheon hatred towards the Targaryens? Crazier things have happened on Game of Thrones. Jon Snow still has no idea that he is actually Targaryen. Growing up, he probably heard about how Robert killed Rhaegar with his hammer, but the story will mean so much more when he learns that Robert killed his father. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

