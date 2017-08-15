Duff Goldman’s Weight Loss: Food Network Star Looks Completely Different After Just 3 Months

Holy cannoli! The pleasantly plump star of the Food Network hit show ‘Ace of Cakes’ isn’t so plump anymore. Duff Goldman showed off a much leaner figure on Aug. 14, and he did it all in just three months!

Whoa! We thought Duff Goldman, 42, was a baker, but perhaps he’s really a magician, because his transformation is practically magic! The Ace of Cakes star lost a wild amount of weight, and it only took him three months! Though we don’t know exactly how many pounds he’s down, he proudly showed off his progress so far on Aug. 14. Click here for see more amazing celebrity transformations!

“Wow. It’s been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people,” said Duff in his Instagram caption. The chef posted two photos side-by-side of himself three months ago and now, and he looks dramatically different! His face and neck look way thinner, but he also looks so happy and proud. We love seeing him like that! On another mirror selfie, he writes “that feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts.” So awesome!

Of course, fans were desperate to know how a guy that bakes cake all day lost so much weight so quick. There’s no big secret! He said that he did it all “the old school way.” Which is? “Eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights.” Atta boy! We’re so impressed and thrilled to see Duff feeling great. Keep up the good work, dude!

