DeJ Loaf Takes Us Behind ‘No Fear’ & Upcoming Album ‘Liberated:’ I’m ‘Showing My Growth’

DeJ Loaf’s debut album ‘Liberated’ is due later this year, but first, she’s focused on ‘No Fear.’ Here, DeJ unpacks the epic music video, teases her album and tour and tells us if a Lil Durk collaboration is coming!

As “No Fear” cracks the Top Ten on the Rhythmic Songs chart at No. 8, it’s safe to say that Dej Loaf is epitomizing that sentiment. She stopped by HollywoodLife.com to tell us about her new music, dream collaboration and more, as well as for a photo shoot, which you can view via the gallery above. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

The video for “No Fear” looked so fun to film. Can you take us behind it?

The video was crazy. Shout out to rubberband, who came up with the concept. I incorporated my vision, too, because I didn’t want it to be a dance video. I wanted to feel very free in the video and show that freedom. We went to the desert in California. That type of hot is not my hot, that’ll kill you, it was ridiculous. In the “Try Me” video, I woke up in a bed in a robe, so I wanted to do the same thing, but on a different scale, showing my growth. I was 23 then, I’m 26 now, I have more to talk about.

Any crazy set stories?

One day, we had a 4:00 AM call time and were headed to the desert. Some of the guys got into a car accident right up the street from the set, a bad car accident, so we had to reschedule. They survived and we made it!

What’s the vibe of your new album?

You can expect different types of sounds — there’s no box for any of it. It’s free, which is why I named the album Liberated. It feels like it’s for everybody, every audience I’ve ever captioned. I haven’t left the audience from the other records alone. It’s natural, I didn’t force it. It’s 89% done!

Which track off Liberated are you most excited for fans to hear?

Probably the outro. All of my songs touch me, but that one is just, “wow.” You’ll see what I mean!

Will there be a tour?

Definitely! After the album, all of that will be in play. I can’t wait. But I’m being patient and the next single is coming pretty soon, we’re just warming things up.

What has you feeling free right now?

How vulnerable, honest and raw I am in the music. I’m letting these people know everything about me, and it sounds good while doing it.

What made you decide to make the “Road to Liberated” documentary?

It showcases the road to the album. I think the fans want to see that, because they don’t see much of me, it’s still a mystery. So I’m letting them in my world and the people I hang around.

Lil Durk posted a photo of you guys in the studio recently. Is he on Liberated?

No Lil Durk on the album! But we have music coming. For features on the album, there is Leon Bridges. That’s going to be a game changer for me, and different for him. I don’t think people expect us to have a song together, so I know it’s going to be dope.

Speaking of collaborations, you did “Ol Skool” with Sevyn and Jeremih, which is cool.

Sevyn is awesome. She was in Atlanta, and I went to her studio. She played her album and that record and thought it’d be dope for me to get on there. I didn’t know what she was going to do with it, but she put it on her album. Jeremih killed it.

Who would you still love to collaborate with one day?

JAY-Z, Toni Braxton, or Anita Baker.

Anything else you want us to know?

The album is coming this fall, and I’m excited. I put my all into it — that’s all I’ve got to say!