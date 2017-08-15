DJ David Mueller: 1st Interview After Taylor Swift Wins Lawsuit — Insists He Didn’t Grab Her Ass

In his first TV interview, DJ David Mueller, who was found guilty of assaulting and battering Taylor Swift on Aug. 14, continues to insist he’s innocent, and viciously denies that he grabbed the singer’s butt in 2013.

A jury found David Mueller guilty of assault and battery in his lawsuit against Taylor Swift, 27, on Aug. 14, but he is refusing to accept the verdict, and continues to maintain that he is innocent. The court case stems from a June 2013 incident, during which Taylor claimed David intentionally grabbed her butt beneath her skirt while they were posing for a photo, then failed to move his hand, even after she lurched away. “I wasn’t invited to be in the photo,” David explained on Good Morning America Aug.15, in his first TV interview. “So I just moved into the shot the best I could.” The picture in question went public in Nov. 2016, and definitely appears to show David’s hand on Taylor’s butt, but he’s insistent that he did not grab her inappropriately.

“What I’m saying is that I didn’t do what they say I did,” he said. “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt. And I can pass a polygraph.” David first sued Taylor for $3 million in Oct. 2015, claiming her accusations against him got him fired from his job and have hindered him from getting work in the aftermath. One month later, she countersued for $1. The judge threw out David’s case on Aug. 11 because he had no proof, but three days later, Taylor won her lawsuit. Obviously, the $1 was just a symbolic number — Taylor was really just trying to take a stand for victims of sexual assault, in hopes that this will help others come forward if they go through something similar.

After winning the case, the 27-year-old released a statement in which she promised to donate money to organizations that help fellow sexual assault victims defend themselves. “My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard,” she said. Amen!

