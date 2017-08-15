David Beckham Wins Dad Of The Year After Building Castle Out Of Legos For Harper, 6: Epic Pics

Harper Beckham’s a lucky girl! Proving he’d do anything for his daughter, David put his sweat & tears into building a Lego castle for her, and we are totally swooning over the impressive results. See the pics here!

There’s just something so sweet about a dedicated dad! And David Beckham, 42, put all the other dads to shame when he built a complicated-looking Lego Disney castle all for his and Victoria Beckham‘s, 43, six-year-old daughter Harper. Slaving over 4,000 plastic pieces for days, the former soccer stud showed fans that he’s willing to go to great lengths to see his baby girl smile! Taking to Instagram, David shared his Lego-building experience, first posting a pic of himself surrounded by pieces on Aug. 9. “Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I’m so excited 🤓🙈😆,” the athlete wrote. LOL.

Days later, on Aug. 15, David posted a pic of himself posing in front of the finished product! “1am done…,” he proudly wrote. “Someone’s gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️.” Aw! In the photo, David looks pleased with his handiwork, as the 3-D castle stands behind him tall and proud. He even placed figurines of Minnie and Micky Mouse, along with Donald and Daisy Duck out front of the statue. It’s those little touches that really count, you know? Perhaps this Disney castle was a birthday present for the youngest Beckham, as she just celebrated her special day last month.

For her b-day, David accompanied his little girl to a palace tea party at Buckingham Palace, and yes, it was just as fabulous as you’d think! “Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives,” David captioned a precious photo of him hugging Harper in front of the real-life palace. He later followed up his pic with a second photo, explaining, “Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum, Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜.” Either way, Harper certainly knows how to get the royal treatment!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — is David the cutest dad or what?