It’s been almost a decade but everyone knows where they were when they first heard about Rihanna, 29, and Chris Brown‘s infamous fight on Feb. 8, 2009. Now, in his new documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life the crooner is sharing the terrifying details that led up to the altercation and beyond. It’s one thing to read a police report or someone’s secondhand account, it’s very different to hear it from Chris’ mouth. The 28-year-old even revealed that, during their fistfight, his then-girlfriend started to bleed from the mouth, which she spit in his face, only exacerbating an already violent scene.

“We are arguing, arguing and arguing so then I remember she tried to kick me,” Chris says in a clip from the doc, via Facebook. “It was just her being upset but then I really hit her with a closed fist, I punched her. It busted her lip and when I saw it I was in shock. I was like, ‘F**k, why the hell did I hit her like that…’ So from there she spit blood in my face and I was like, ‘Yo!’ It enraged me more and it was a real on fight in a car. We driving in the street, so I am like ‘Yo, we tripping, what the f**k, what are we doing?'” Horrifying stuff. Take a look back at this once-amazing couple right here.

Chris also shared how the fight, which, in his words, started over jealousy and mistrust at Clive Davis‘ party, ended in his rented Lamborghini. “By this time her lip was busted and had a knot in her head because I pushed her head up against the window,” he said of leaving the singer bleeding in his car with the keys. “And a lot of the times I look back at that picture and I was like, ‘Yo bro that is not me bro, that is not me!’ I hate it to this day, you know what I am saying, it is going to haunt me forever.” You’re not alone on that one, Chris.

