LeBron James, Jennifer Lawrence & More Stars Slam Donald Trump For Defending White Supremacists

After condemning the white supremacist whose Charlottesville rally ended in violence over the weekend, Donald Trump changed his tune and said ‘both sides’ were to blame, again. Celebs immediately slammed him!

President Donald Trump, 71, has decided he actually meant his original statement on the violent white supremacist, neo-Nazi and KKK rally in Charlottesville over the weekend — saying again there was blame on “both sides” for the violence. “I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump told reporters at a press conference on Aug. 15, just one day after condemning the white supremacists (however, it took him two days to make that statement). “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? … I think they do.”

If you’re appalled by his remarks, you aren’t alone, as stars from NBA all-star LeBron James to Jennifer Lawrence, all took to social media to let Americans know this was NOT okay and the president’s latest comments seem to reflect how he really feels — which, obviously, is anything but okay. Click here to see celebs protesting Trump.

“Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now!” LeBron tweeted, referring to the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, whose removal prompted the rally. Jennifer took to Facebook to post a pic of the white supremacists from the rally and ask for her fans help in identifying them. “These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find,” she wrote on Facebook, along with photos of the marchers carrying tiki torches and flags with swastikas. “You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” Demi Lovato actually went on a 10-tweet rant that began, “My heart continues to break the more I watch the news. The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts.” Check out other stars’ responses below!

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

My heart continues to break the more I watch the news. The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

It also saddens me to watch as people refuse to say anything on this matter. Regardless of what political party you are for, you can't deny — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

that what is going on is WRONG. And if you are an American not using your voice to stand up for what is right, you are wrong too. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

I'd rather lose fans and stand up for what I believe in rather than be a bystander. #sorrynotfuckingsorry — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

Also you cannot classify a nazi as a "very fine person". — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 15, 2017

Trump is like, actually racist. He isn't "saying the wrong thing". He is actually racist and means this. Holy shit lol what a fucking idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

lol he is such a fucking idiot lol lol lol lol I know it's serious but holy shit lol he's totally lost it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2017

One of the most transparent lies Trump told today is that he likes to wait for the facts before he makes a statement. Hahahahahaahaha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 15, 2017

"I don't agree with the Nazis, but they had a permit for Normandy & the Allies didn't." -Donald Trump https://t.co/0WeIMfTAZe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 16, 2017

That press conference kinda just blew up my brain. Everyone should watch that entire thing from beginning to end. It's truly shocking. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

Yo @IvankaTrump your pops needs an intervention — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 15, 2017

The infrastructure that will be remembered today is the one the people will build so that we all become the president that this man is not. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) August 15, 2017

I can NOT believe what I'm watching on television right now. How is this man our president? Honestly? — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 15, 2017

