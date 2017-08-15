Tweets
LeBron James, Jennifer Lawrence & More Stars Slam Donald Trump For Defending White Supremacists

After condemning the white supremacist whose Charlottesville rally ended in violence over the weekend, Donald Trump changed his tune and said ‘both sides’ were to blame, again. Celebs immediately slammed him!

President Donald Trump, 71, has decided he actually meant his original statement on the violent white supremacist, neo-Nazi and KKK rally in Charlottesville over the weekend — saying again there was blame on “both sides” for the violence. “I think there’s blame on both sides and I have no doubt about it,” Trump told reporters at a press conference on Aug. 15, just one day after condemning the white supremacists (however, it took him two days to make that statement). “What about the alt-left that came charging at, as you say, the alt-right? Do they have any semblance of guilt? … I think they do.”

If you’re appalled by his remarks, you aren’t alone, as stars from NBA all-star LeBron James to Jennifer Lawrence, all took to social media to let Americans know this was NOT okay and the president’s latest comments seem to reflect how he really feels — which, obviously, is anything but okay. Click here to see celebs protesting Trump.

“Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now!” LeBron tweeted, referring to the statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, whose removal prompted the rally. Jennifer took to Facebook to post a pic of the white supremacists from the rally and ask for her fans help in identifying them“These are the faces of hate. Look closely and post anyone you find,” she wrote on Facebook, along with photos of the marchers carrying tiki torches and flags with swastikas. “You can’t hide with the internet you pathetic cowards!” Demi Lovato actually went on a 10-tweet rant that began, “My heart continues to break the more I watch the news. The hate was one sided and it hurts for people to say otherwise. So much for facts.” Check out other stars’ responses below!

