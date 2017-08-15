It’s officially here! The world finally gets to see Carly Waddell and Evan Bass tie the knot on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ special — watch a romantic sneak peek here.

We showed you a clip of Evan Bass getting choked up before the wedding, and now we get to see him officially become Carly Waddell‘s husband! “With this ring, I give you my heart. From this day froward, you shall not walk alone,” he says to her. “May my heart be your shelter and my arms be your home.” She then repeats the vows, and just like that, they’re married!

“Carly and Evan, by the power invested in me, I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may kiss the bride,” Chris Harrison — who else would marry them? — says in this sneak peek before announcing “Mr. and Mrs. Evan and Carly Bass” to the world. After they walk off, past the many Bachelor Nation members that fill Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Carly yells, “We did it!” Could these two be any cuter?

Evan, 34, and Carly, 31, got engaged just nine months before their wedding on the finale of Bachelor in Paradise season three after he continually pursued her. They also found out right after their wedding that they were expecting their first child! “It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” Carly told Entertainment Tonight. “We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we googled it!”

“It’s a Paradise baby!” Evan added, but the moment they found out was unfortunately not caught on camera. They also are finding out the sex in the next couple of weeks. HollywoodLifers, will you be watching? Carly and Evan’s wedding will air on Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Aug. 15.