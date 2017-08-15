Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Divorce On: ‘Moving Forward’ With No Reconciliation In Sight

Sorry, Brangelina fans. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are allegedly moving forward with their divorce full stream, according to a new report. Why aren’t they allegedly trying to make things work?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are allegedly still pushing for a divorce and NOT reconciling, according to sources close to the couple who spoke to TMZ. Despite the fact that rumors have swirled that Brad and Angelina were allegedly giving it another shot, fans apparently shouldn’t hold their breath. The couple are reportedly deep into divorce proceedings, according to the sources. That means they’re reportedly in the middle of dividing up assets like property — they own multiple homes together. It also means that they’re reportedly hashing out custody of their six children.

While Brad and Angelina have gotten to a place where they can be friendly with each other, it’s reportedly just not enough to save their relationship. Brad, according to the sources, isn’t ready to forgive Angelina for claiming that he allegedly abused the children. Understandable. Regardless of their problems, fans hoped desperately that they’d be able to work through it and get back together. And they were encouraged by rumors that claimed just that — that Brad and Angelina were reportedly putting the divorce on hold.

Friends allegedly thought at one point not too long ago that there was hope for the estranged couple. The friends told Us Weekly at the beginning of August that the couple allegedly hadn’t pushed for their divorce “in months,” and they thought that might mean a reconciliation. They claimed that Angelina was “still so in love with Brad,” and that he allegedly felt the same way. Alas, it doesn’t look like that’s the case.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to both Brad and Angelina’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Angelina will officially divorce? Or will they get back together? Let us know!