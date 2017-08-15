Blue Ivy Looks Like A Mini Pro At Her Dance Recital In Stunning Ballerina Pics

Blue Ivy looked like SUCH a princess at her ballet recital! Rocking a glittery tutu, the cutie starred in a series of gorgeous photos posing alongside her fellow ballerinas, and she seriously dazzled. You’ll love these pretty pics!

Way to stand out from the crowd, Blue Ivy, 5! Photos from Beyonce, 35, and JAY-Z‘S, 47, daughter’s dance recital surfaced on Aug. 14 after photographer Gerard Sandoval posted three beautiful shots to his Instagram account. With each pic more special than the last, Gerard showcased two black-and-white images and one in color. He captioned each one, “Surround your kids with love and they become love. #BlueIvy.” In the first pic, Blue stands in a line with the rest of her dance class, each girl dressed identically in a pink sparkly tutu, tights, and a neat bun. Blue, who appears to be the tallest in the class, seems to be attentively listening to someone out of frame.

The second shot shows Blue with her hands on her head, most likely doing a dance move or warmup. She looks so sweet as she looks up at her teachers. The last photo shows Blue’s profile as she faces the ballet bar along with her fellow ballerinas. Each pic seems to capture Blue’s adorable essence perfectly, and many fans agree! “She’s so beautiful 😍,” one Instagram-user commented. Another gushed, “A young legend😻.” We can totally see Blue following in her famous parents’ footsteps one day! For now though, Blue just took on the new role of big sister after her twin siblings Rumi and Sir Carter were born on June 13.

Apparently the tot is a PRO at being an older sister too. In fact, talking to Entertainment Tonight, Grandma Tina Knowles, said her granddaughter loves the new bundles of joy and has been helping Beyonce with both diaper and feeding duties. “[Blue is] very proud and very excited. She is a good big sister, she really is,” Tina gushed. Aw! Since the babies arrived home earlier this summer, Blue has been singing and talking to her siblings, giving them kisses and watching over them protectively, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. She reportedly always wanted siblings, and would even pretend with dolls! “Blue is in heaven,” the source added.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love these stunning pics of Blue? Do you think she’ll grow up to be a performer like her parents?