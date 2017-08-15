Ariana Grande Singing Spice Girls’ ‘Say You’ll Be There’ & 7 More Of The Best Diva Covers Ever

Ariana Grande had fans shook when she shared a video of herself covering ‘Say You’ll Be There’ by the Spice Girls, and it gave us the perfect excuse to round up the best covers that our fave divas have done. Listen!

When Ariana Grande, 24, posted a short video of herself singing “Say You’ll Be There” by the Spice Girls on Instagram Aug. 15, it reminded us not only of how talented Ari is — she’s one of the best when it comes to divas covering other divas — but of all the times our idols have put their own spin on beloved songs.

From Adele to Celine Dion, the greatest songstresses on Earth have blessed us again and again by taking on other artists’ hits. It was hard to narrow it down, but we thought long and hard about this list, which will hopefully cheer you up on these muggy August days.

First, watch Ari take on the Spice Girls hit, then check out our other picks for the best diva covers of all time:

Lady Gaga — Viva La Vida by Coldplay

This is iconic for many reasons. One, Gaga changes the words to suit herself (“Just a Gaga on a lonely string”) and two, she messes up those words before continuing on like a pro. Also, that striped hat.

Mariah Carey — “Endless Love” by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

Mariah teamed up with Luther Vandross at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1994 to cover this classic. Thumbs up if you’re watching in 2017.

Adele — “Lovesong” by The Cure

You’ve probably already listened to the official recorded version from 21 a million times, so here’s a stellar performance from Letterman that you may have missed. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Celine Dione — “Hello” by Adele

Speaking of Adele, here’s a video of that time Celine Dion made Adele a part of her New Year’s Eve.

Whitney Houston — “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton

No description needed.

Christina Aguilera — “At Last” by Etta James

Christina Aguilera was picked to perform at Etta James’ funeral in 2012, and she did the late idol justice.

Aretha Franklin — “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele

Yeah, Adele features a lot on this list. Who’s complaining?

HollywoodLifers, which diva cover is your favorite? Tell us if we missed any in the comments!