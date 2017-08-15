‘Below Deck’ Reunion Will Answer All Your Questions About That Epic Love Triangle

Everything’s out in the open at the reunion of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ — and Malia, Wes and Adam are right in the center of all the drama.

“You can expect to get some clarification on the said ‘love triangle,'” Malia told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview ahead of the reunion. As for that “said love triangle,” she also revealed that things aren’t really great with all members. While she and Wes are actually together today, Adam‘s situation isn’t the same.

“I think at the end of the season there definitely were [severed relationships], myself and Adam’s being one of them,” she admitted. “But over time, we’ve all come to work through our differences. I think Bobby and Lauren have been the most severed — I don’t see those two hanging out anytime soon.” Regardless, she does admit that she regrets keeping her past with Adam a secret. “Telling everyone upfront would have solved a lot of issues down the road,” she said. “Honestly we just thought it would allow us both to have a clean slate. Looking back it was stupid — there wasn’t anything to hide, but keeping it a secret made it seem like our past was much more than it was.”

So, where do they stand now? Well Malia was “disgusted” by Adam’s behavior at the end of the season, but she did admit “a lot of his anger was justified.” Now, they’ve apologized and moved forward. Additionally, Wes and Malia are “still hanging out” today. “Yachting can make having an actual relationship quite difficult — we are both constantly traveling and doing courses. But when we do see each other it’s always a good time,” she said.

The Below Deck reunion airs tonight at PM ET on Bravo.