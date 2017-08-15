Baekhyun: EXO Singer Wears A Flower Crown & Fans Are Literally Going Nuts Over It

EXO bandmember Baekhyun wore a flower crown during a meet and greet with fans on Aug. 15, and Twitter cannot handle it. Watch the video of Baekhyun showing off his new accessory, then see the hilarious fan reactions!

Baekhyun, 25, has joined the ranks of South Korean heartthrobs who wear flower crowns, and we’re here for it. Below, you can view a very important 2-second video of Baekhyun wearing the accessory during a fansign, but make sure you’re sitting down first.

“BAEKHYUN HAS A FLOWER CROWN ON HIS HEAD I REPEAT BAEKHYUN HAS A FLOWER CROWN ON HIS HEAD,” one fan enthused on Twitter. “Baekhyun is wearing a flower crown…he’s so beautiful,” another sighed. Yeah, it’s pretty cute. We get it.

Flower crowns in the South Korean boy band community are nothing new, because it’s a popular gift for fans to give their idols during signings. Baekhyun’s bandmate Kai has also worn the accessory before, as have BTS‘ Jungkook and Jin. (You can check out a useful listicle about it here.)

Anyway, check out the video that broke Twitter here:

BAEKHYUN WEARING A FLOWER CROWN!!!! 😍😍😍😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XBeFO6ezCO — best baekhyun pics (@bestofbyunbaek) August 15, 2017

BAEKHYUN IN A FLOWER CROWN MAKES ME WEAK — sena (@ChanyeoIsena) August 15, 2017

He does look rather stunning, doesn’t he?

Oh, and in case you’re wondering who the heck this guy is, here’s a little bio. Born Byun Baek-hyun, Baekhyun is a South Korean actor/singer and a member of the South Korean-Chinese group EXO. He started training as a singer when he was 11, and performed throughout high school. He joined EXO on Jan. 30, 2012, and the rest is history. He has also dated Girls Generation member Taeyeon, but they reportedly split by Sept. 2015.

HollywoodLifers, did Baekhyun wearing a flower crown make your day?