‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Filming Resumes After A Therapy Session By Chris Harrison

Following Evan and Carly’s wedding, we got down to business on ‘Bachelor in Paradise;’ the cast arrived back in Mexico after production had been shut down.

Chris Harrison immediately sat down with the cast of Bachelor in Paradise after they returned from the two-week hiatus, and obviously there was a lot that needed to be discussed. He told the group that over his 16 years working in this franchise, nothing had ever been more emotional, admitting that the scandal between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson was “brutal” and “really rough” for the crew, just like it was for the cast.

It seemed like everyone was on the same page: no, producers weren’t forcing anyone to hook up, or to drink, and yes, they were all adults who knew the difference between consent and non-consent. The group briefly spoke about race, admitting that they thought it definitely played a part in the Corinne/DeMario scandal. Raven explained that in the south there is a stigma that seeing a black man with a white woman is wrong. She then said what had happened “was not wrong.”

Raven and Jasmine were very vocal during the break, but made sure to point out that by defending DeMario, they were not trying to slut-shame or judge Corinne. “We didn’t think she did anything wrong, and neither did DeMario,” Raven said. She also revealed that in the past, she was in an abusive relationship and was actually sexually assaulted so that was part of the reason she took it so seriously.

Overall, they all agreed they knew what consent was, knew that the drinking needed to be under control, and all agreed they wanted to stay and find love. So, that’s what they did!

Let’s Get Back To Love

During the break, some couples got much closer — Derek and Taylor really connected, and Dean and Kristina actually road tripped together! Raven on the other hand, was getting calls from both Ben Z. and Robby during the break… and she ghosted them both.

Alex was super into Amanda and she was not, and Lacey now felt like she was the outsider after leaving early. We’re not sure what happened with Iggy, but she was convinced that he was now just there to hang out with his bros. She was actually hoping Daniel would show up… yes, really.

But maybe the close couples weren’t as close as they seemed? While Taylor and Derek headed on a date, Matt shot down Jasmine, and Dean and Kristina couldn’t get on the same page — so much so that she ended up in tears.

Yes, we’re four hours in and still haven’t reached a rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise. HollywoodLifers, how do you think the scandal was handled?