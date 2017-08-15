A$AP Rocky ‘Hurt’ After Kendall Gets Close To Blake Griffin: Why It Caught Him Off Guard

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky never made their relationship ‘official,’ but that doesn’t mean he’s not upset that she’s been spending time with Blake Griffin. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why it shocked him so much!

Is this Hollywood’s newest love triangle?! Kendall Jenner, 21, and A$AP Rocky, 28, seemed to finally be taking things to the next level and getting more serious in their relationship just a few months ago…so why is she spending so much time with Blake Griffin, 28, all of a sudden?! The pair was photographed out in L.A. twice in the last week, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that this possible new relationship totally shocked A$AP, even though he and Kendall never made their relationship official.

“A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,” an an insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “A$AP is into Kendall and has been for a long time. They never put a label on their relationship, but it still caught A$AP off-guard that Kendall would look to be spending romantic time with someone other than him. It was like Kendall broke an unspoken agreement between them by dating someone new.” The supermodel has always been very private about her relationships, but there was no mistaking the fact that she and A$AP had been hanging out more and more throughout 2017 — they even spent all night at the Met Ball together, even though they didn’t walk the red carpet as a couple.

Interestingly, Kendall and A$AP were just photographed together in New York City on Aug. 3, just days before she was first seen exiting an L.A. club with Blake. Blake, who is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers, has two children with longtime girlfriend, Brynn Cameron, and there were never reports of a breakup between the two. Hmmm…

