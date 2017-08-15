Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why Friends Wouldn’t Be Surprised If They Were Expecting A New Baby

If Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are expecting a baby, nobody in their inner circle would bat an eye! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY a pregnancy would come as a shock to no one!

New pics of Gwen Stefani, 47, suggest she may have 41-year-old beau Blake Shelton‘s bun in her oven — something that reportedly wouldn’t shock the adorable couple’s friends! “If Gwen is pregnant, she’s keeping it quiet for now, but nobody would be surprised if she was,” a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the power couple’s rumored pregnancy. “Gwen’s made no secret of how much she would love to have a baby with Blake, and they haven’t been using any contraception. Obviously, given Gwen’s age, it’s a lot tougher for her to get pregnant naturally — but she’s incredibly fit, eats really healthily, and has never had any fertility issues, so it’s definitely not out of the question.”

The insider also told us that a baby is really want the couple wants. “Blake has always wanted to be a dad, and it’s something they’ve been talking about pretty much from the start of seeing each other,” the source said. “Blake and Gwen decided to try and get pregnant naturally, but if that didn’t happen, they were willing to try IVF, and if that didn’t work then they agreed that they would explore surrogacy.” Click here to see pics of Blake with Gwen’s kids.

Rumors of Gwen’s pregnancy started when she was seen stepping out with her sons in LA on Aug. 13, and her usually taught tummy looked a little bit “bumpy” if you know what we mean. But, as much as fans may want this to mean Gwen is pregnant, the maxi dress she was wearing was very flowy, and the cut could have been what made her stomach look rounder. Guess we will find out in less than nine months!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the rumors of Blake and Gwen’s pregnancy? Let us know below!