Anthony Scaramucci Reveals He’d Fire Steve Bannon In Wake Of Charlottesville Rally

The Mooch is back! Anthony Scaramucci appeared on ‘The Late Show’ following Trump’s weak response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Scaramucci had no problem slamming Trump’s team and said he’d kick adviser Steve Bannon out if he could!

Somewhere, Chumbawamba is playing, cause Anthony Scaramucci, 53, has gotten back up again. The Mooch has become one of the most infamous figures to emerge from Donald Trump‘s administration, after being fired a little over week into his new position as White House communications director on July 31. Since then he’s had a lot to say about Trump and his gang, and it has not been pretty. That pattern continued on Aug. 14, when The Mooch was a guest on Late Night with Stephen Colbert. Click here to see pics of Anthony.

The fowl-mouthed politician had a lot to say to Stephen Colbert after his time in the White House, and the late night host was all ears! He made it clear he thinks Nazis are “super bad,” echoing his previous statements on the horrifically violent white supremacist and neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville over the weekend, and then the conversation turned to Trump’s rumored white supremacist adviser, Steve Bannon. When Stephen asked The Mooch who the leaker within the White House is now that Reince Priebus (who The Mooch helped oust) is gone, asking “Is it [Steve] Bannon?” Anthony was ready to with answer. “I’ve said that,” he said. “Say it now,” Stephen said, poking fun at the fact “he got caught on tape saying he was,” so Anthony went on to say he had no problem saying it on national TV.

Stephen then asked The Mooch how soon it will be till Bannon is gone, following the Aug. 14 New York Times report that media tycoon Rupert Murdoch advised Trump to kick Bannon to the curb. “That’s up to the president,” Anthony said. “What does Mooch think?” Stephen said. “If it was up to me, he would be gone. But it’s not up to me,” The Mooch said. Burn!

TONIGHT: Anthony #TheMooch @Scaramucci is here and he's revealing who he would front-stab if he was still in the White House. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/sEljprdlH1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 15, 2017

