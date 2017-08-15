Anna Faris Thanks Fans For Their ‘Love’ After Chris Pratt Split On Her 1st Podcast Since Separation

Just nine days after she and her husband, Chris Pratt, went their separate ways, Anna Faris took a moment on her podcast to thank all of her supporters during the difficult time.

Anna Faris, 40, is addressing her legal separation from Chris Pratt, 38, for the first time since it was announced on August 6. In a new episode of her weekly podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the actress opens with a somber but heartfelt message of gratitude to her fans. “Hey dear listeners. I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you,” Anna said on the August 15 episode, which you can listen to here. Although both Chris and Anna have been spotted out since they decided to part ways, this is the first time that either of them has spoken about their split in public aside from the joint statement they released.

Anna’s message to her fans opens the podcast and then goes right into the introduction music. After that, a pre-taped podcast with guests, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, plays. There is absolutely no mention of Anna’s message or personal upset on the website where the podcast was published, though that’s not surprising. Even when Chris stepped on stage to accept an award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, he steered clear of any and all mentions of his family. Current circumstances aside, this was extremely unusual as both Chris and Anna have a history of gushing over one another any chance they get. Sadly, it seems the days of listening to Anna and Chris singing each other’s praises might be over for good.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Anna’s message to her fans? Comment below, let us know.