‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Blog: Live Shows Kick Off With Golden Buzzer Acts & More

We’ve made it to the live show, guys! Tonight kicks off the first of ‘America’s Got Talent’ live shows, and some stunning, unbelievable performances await! Follow along with the HL live blog!

The America’s Got Talent live show begins tonight, August 15, in an exciting, two-hour event filled with unedited performances, tricks and more! Anything goes! Plus, you’ll be reintroduced to a number of Golden Buzzer winners that we haven’t seen since their first audition! Follow along on the live blog by refreshing your page throughout the episode! Click here for photos of AGT Season 12!

Host Tyra Banks came out to introduce the four judges — Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. The first of performance of the live shows was Howie’s Golden Buzzer recipient, Christian Guardino, 16. The soulful singer from Patchogue, NY bellowed “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran and reminded us all why we loved him so much! “I am so proud! I am bursting with emotion! You were so nervous and you are, in one word, magic!” Howie told his little prodigy. Simon challenged Christian for next time to test himself with a harder song and to sing it under a spotlight — he also was positive that Christian would be going through the next round. That’s up to YOU all — you have your chance to vote to send Christian through to the next round!

Artyon and Paige, the adorable besties, performed an ode to Footloose, with an energetic dance number. Artyon did flips across the stage while Paige jumped into splits and danced on the judges panel. “You two are brilliant dancers! I loved it!” Mel B applauded and Heidi joined in on the compliments. “I thought that was a step up from the performances we’ve seen before,” Simon added. The two little munchkins are just too cute to handle — be sure to vote if you want to see them move along to the next round!

Next up, it was time to get patriotic with In The Stairwell! Clad in their Air Force Academy uniforms, the a cappella group sang “Some Nights” by Fun. The impressive performance — probably the best we’ve seen of them — showed off their incredible vocal ability and synchronization. “I am so happy to be single right now!!!” Mel B exclaimed when they finished. “I really hope the public will pick up the phone tonight and put you through, because you deserve to be here,” Simon complimented the group, agreeing that they completely took their performance up a notch since the last time we saw them. Guys, make sure you vote for In The Stairwell if you want to make sure they get through to the next round!

The highly-anticipated Singing Trump took the stage to lighten up the mood of America. He started the performance singing “Shut Up & Dance” but was a bit off on the timing before breaking into “U Can’t Touch This.” Joined by Secret Service Dancers, Singing Trump changed into American Flag pants and danced throughout the stage. The judges weren’t as impressed as before, but I think Howie said it best — “As you said this week, there are good and bad things on both sides, right?” End of story.

Angelica Hale, the incredibly talented 9 year old who received the Golden Buzzer, was next up in the America’s Got Talent live shows. Singing a slowed-down version of Zedd’s “Clarity,” Angelica showed off her big voice with a string quartet behind her. Hitting a range of notes that most dream of hitting and finishing her performance with a curtsy, Angelica did it all right! “You’re so small and you’ve got this magic voice,” Mel said before turning her chair around, overcome with emotion. The judges couldn’t agree more! Don’t forget to vote, everyone!

Remember Bello Nock, who was sent home from Judge Cuts? After watching the episode in which Bellow shot out of a cannon, Simon, Howie, Heidi and Mel collectively decided to give him another shot. Performing “The Wheel Of Death,” Bello proved that he definitely deserved to be there! “I salute you, you deserve your place here,” Simon told him. Vote to see Bellow in the semi-finals!

Just Jerk, the Korean dance crew, who wowed us all with their story and their moves was ready to bring it to the AGT live shows! Their crisp movements and fierceness was on-point for this powerful performance. While it wasn’t as amazing as we’ve seen from them in the past, it was definitely rehearsed and creative.Mel B and Howie were extremely impressed, but Heidi and Simon were on the same page as me. “There weren’t as many WOW moments that we’ve seen,” Heidi said. As Howie added, if you want to see Just Jerk stay in the competition, make sure you vote!

HollywoodLifers, who was your favorite performance of the night? Be sure to tune back in tomorrow at 8 PM ET for the America’s Got Talent live results show!