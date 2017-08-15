Is Aaron Rodgers Dating Marie Margolius After Olivia Munn Split? Intimate NYC Date Night Revealed

Do we have a hot new couple on our hands!? Four months after his split from Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers was reportedly spotted on a date with soccer star Marie Margolius in New York City!

Aaron Rodgers, 33, may have a new woman in his life! The football star reportedly enjoyed a date night at the East Pole in New York City with 24-year-old soccer player, Marie Margolius, on Aug. 13, according to Page Six. “They arrived at around 10:00 p.m. and seemed to be on a date,” an insider tells the paper. “He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.” The paper reports that the athletes sat close together at a quiet table and left the restaurant together. This rumored date night comes just over four months after it was revealed that Aaron had ended his three-year relationship with Olivia Munn, 37.

Marie hails from Massachusetts and is a graduate from Harvard University, where she played soccer and even served as a team co-captain. After graduation, she continued to play the sport for a league in Sweden. The 24-year-old obviously has athleticism in common with Aaron, who is the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. After his split from Olivia, Aaron was briefly linked to model Kelly Rohrbach, although the pair never confirmed their rumored relationship, and talk about a romance fizzled out in early May. It’s unclear how he and Marie met or what the status of their relationship is at this time.

When Aaron was dating Olivia, it was rumored that she was the cause for his estrangement from his family. However, it still does not appear that he’s mended his relationships with his parents or brother, Jordan Rodgers, since the family’s rift was publicized during Jordan’s time on The Bachelorette.

