Liam Payne & Zedd Surprise Fans With A Street Performance In The Middle Of London — Wild Video

Picture this: you’re walking down the street, when all of a sudden you see Liam Payne singing his heart out a few feet away. Wouldn’t you just lose it? Well, it happened to a few lucky Londoners on Aug. 14! WATCH.

Liam Payne, 23, and Zedd, 27, gave busking a try, and it’s everything. Watch the entertaining video of them performing their hit collaboration “Get Low” outside the Underground station in London’s Oxford Circus area below!

Zedd gave fans a 10-minute warning by tweeting about the performance, and a sizable crowd showed up for the fun. Liam wowed fans as he sang into a mic, dancing around as Zedd played a keyboard plugged into a backpack. Genius!

When they were done, Liam was game to take selfies with fans — talk about a dream come true. Also, the stunt was reportedly part of the music video for “Get Low,” and a professional camera crew was on the scene as Zedd and Liam did their thing. Hopefully they’ll release it soon!

One Direction's Liam Payne surprises fans by busking in London's busy Oxford Circus pic.twitter.com/hAmhEEUXcG — PA Showbiz (@PAshowbiz) August 14, 2017

London – @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you – in 10mins!

Come through. — Zedd (@Zedd) August 14, 2017

Finally, before “Get Low” came out, Zedd admitted that Liam was responsible for the jam being completed. “Without Liam, I may have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is,” the DJ told Beats 1. “It’s probably the most urban-ish influenced song I’ve ever done. It’s insanely catchy and you’re gonna hate it after a while because it’s so catchy!” Can’t argue with that.

