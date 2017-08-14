‘This Is Us’: Milo Ventimiglia Uses ‘Rocky’ Reference To Explain Sly Stallone’s Storyline

Thanks to Instagram, fans get an inside look at Sylvester Stallone on ‘This Is Us,’ but do you know what his role is? Milo Ventimiglia revealed that his arch may actually have some parallels to ‘Rocky!’

Milo Ventimiglia and Sylvester Stallone were the perfect match in Rocky Balboa — Milo played his son. Following the 2006 film, the two stayed close; Milo, 40, told HollywoodLife.com at the Television Critics Associations press tour that Sly had really supported his career, always telling him to call him if he ever needed anything. So, that’s what happened when Milo called Sly, 71, to guest star on This Is Us; he’ll be playing himself as well as a father figure in the movie Kevin (Justin Hartley) gets cast in.

“I basically called with, ‘Here’s something that might be fun, and I’m sorry you and I aren’t going to get at lot of screen time together, but I want you to know how much this impacts my character,'” Milo told us. “If you imagine that Sylvester Stallone is Kevin’s movie idol, it’s got to come from somewhere. Maybe that was his dad’s movie idol? Maybe Dad goes through some pretty tough times and always goes back to that underdog story of the first Rocky?”

Leave it to Milo to see the parallels! Our hearts were immediately warmed by the casting news — and Sly’s seems to be too. He took to Instagram to show multiple photos on set, including one with Justin, one with Milo and one with Chrissy Metz.

“I picked the phone up and called him and he was very engaged and receptive and excited and the emails went back and forth,” Milo added. “He still remains one of the funniest, most terribly intelligent men that I’ve ever known.” This is Us comes back to NBC this fall.