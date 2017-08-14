‘Game Of Thrones’: One Fan Is Convinced This Hunky Actor Is Playing Rhaegar Targaryen

Fans believe that they have found their Rhaegar Targaryen and he is H-O-T! One fan’s theory about who they think is playing the beloved character has gone viral. Could this fan be on to something?

Rhaegar Targaryen is one of the characters from George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series that has yet to be seen on Game of Thrones. He has been mentioned numerous times, and fans have been waiting for Rhaegar to appear in a flashback. Well, with so much being revealed about Rhaegar and Lyanna’s relationship, we might just get to see Rhaegar in the flesh this season. One Reddit user, Twerk4Christ, did some serious “internet sleuthing” and believes that British actor Wilf Scolding may be playing the eldest son of King Aerys II.

“Last year in late September, Lyanna’s actress Aisling Franciosi started following him on Twitter,” the Redditor reveals. “He followed her back, and he also started following the Game of Thrones Twitter account and Liam Cunningham [Davos]. He graduated from a drama school in Wales and it looks like he’s done some stuff for the BBC and also a period piece about Henry VIII. He has approximately the right look (very tall, blond, looks a bit like Harry Lloyd) and is the right age.”

Fans are all for Wilf playing Rhaegar. While there’s no definitive proof that Wilf has been cast Daenerys’s brother, fans have started commenting on his Instagram photos, calling him “Rhaegar” and begging him to “please be Rhaegar.”

The Game of Thrones showrunners have not confirmed whether or not Rhaegar will show up at some point on GoT. But we’re totally game for Wilf as Rhaegar. He’s handsome and very tall! Rhaegar was known for his silver hair and dark indigo eyes. Wilf has short light brown hair, but he could easily wear a wig and contacts to play Rhaegar. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wilf could be playing Rhaegar? Let us know!