Amanda Stanton: 5 Things To Know About The Starlet Returning To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ is back and so is Amanda Stanton! The beauty, who stole our hearts during Ben’s season of ‘The Bachelor,’ is going back for round two on ‘BiP.’ Here are 5 things you need to know about her!

1. This isn’t her first time on Bachelor In Paradise. Season 4 will be Amanda’s second time on the hit ABC reality show. She first appeared in season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise after making it to week 8 during Ben Higgins’s season of The Bachelor. Amanda, now 27, did find love on Bachelor In Paradise, but it didn’t last. Let’s hope she finds it again the second time around!

2. She got engaged to Josh Murray on BiP! At the end of Bachelor In Paradise’s third season in 2016, Amanda got engaged to Josh, 33. He proposed with an $85,000 diamond engagement ring on the beach in Puerto Vallarta. Unfortunately, the couple broke off their engagement in Dec. 2016. Josh and Amanda had a particularly nasty split. Josh called the cops on Amanda in March 2017 and claimed that Amanda owed him $30,000 in expenses! Amanda later spoke out about the incident and said she felt the situation was a “setup” by Josh. “He’s the worst,” she told E! News. “Everybody warned me.”

3. Amanda has two kids! Amanda has two adorable little girls, Kinsley and Charlie, with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio. Amanda is constantly posting cute photos of her girls on social media!

4. Amanda might be dating Robby Hayes! Amanda and Robby, 28, who will also be on Bachelor In Paradise this season, were spotted holding hands before having dinner together in July 2017. While she won’t reveal their relationship status, Amanda did gush that Robby is “really sweet” during an interview with The Morning Breath. Will Amanda get engaged again?

5. She used to be an actress. Amanda appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Cheetah Girls 2 in 2006, as well as Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh. Her last role was in the 2010 movie Kissing Strangers. She’s now a fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Bachelor In Paradise season 4 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

