Is Ric Flair Ok? — Manager Begs For Prayers After Wrestling Legend Is Hospitalized

Ric Flair has been hospitalized. The wrestler’s rep first claimed the 68-year-old was undergoing ‘routine monitoring,’ but then revealed that prayers were needed. What is going on?

“Yes, Ric Flair is in hospital for routine monitoring. No reason to panic,” the WWE hall of famer’s rep, Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted on August 12, adding a thank you to his fiancée and the staff of the hospital. However, on Aug. 14, she tweeted again, this time alarming fans. “Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues,” she wrote.

Legacy Talent and Entertainment also echoed the tweet in a Facebook post. “Did you start watching wrestling because of Ric Flair? Does he entertain you every time you see him? Ever use any of his sayings? Do you have a great Ric Flair story?” the wrote. “Do you ‘WOOOOO!’ every time he’s mentioned? Are you a Fan? Friend? If you answered ‘Yes’ to any of the above, we need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues. Thank you!”

Sources told Pro Wrestling Sheet that he was admitted to the hospital by his family for heart issues, and then taken to the ICU.

Ric has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice — first in 2008 for his individual career, then again in 2012 as part of The Four Horseman. He’s also been inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts go out to Ric Flair and his family and friends at this time. We will keep you posted as we learn more.