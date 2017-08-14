‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premieres…& We’re Still Confused Over The Corinne & DeMario Situation

Fans were eagerly waiting to see what happened between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise premiere. Unfortunately, the episode didn’t show or tell us much…

When Corinne Olympios came onto Bachelor in Paradise, she told Chris Harrison she was just looking to have fun and not rush into anything — but within a half hour of her arrival, she was making out with DeMario Jackson in the pool. The pair had immediate chemistry and were all over each other on day one, but their PDA-filled antics were cut short when they were interrupted by Chris, who wanted to get down to business and hand out the first date card. After that, we didn’t see any more interaction between Corinne and DeMario for the next hour of the show. In fact, he even started showing interest in other women (particularly Alexis Waters), and then Corinne promised Vinny Ventiera she’d give him her rose.

So, it basically came out of nowhere when producers pulled Corinne and DeMario away from their respective conversations with other cast members on night two. There was immediate confusion amongst everyone on the beach. Then, all of a sudden, the cameramen put their cameras down and the crew disappeared…and that was where things ended. So, wait — literally all we saw of Corinne and DeMario’s alleged ‘raunchy’ hookup was them making out in the pool for two seconds?! The second episode of season 4 airs on Aug. 15, so we can probably expect to be updated on what happened in the aftermath, but as far as the scandal goes, it seems like this is the only footage we’re going to get.

As BIP fans know, production of the hit ABC series was suspended earlier this summer after a producer allegedly admitted she felt uncomfortable about what went down between Corinne and DeMario in the pool. Apparently, the producer felt Corinne was not in the right state of mind to consent to whatever happened between the two. The cast was sent home, and Warner Bros. launched an investigation into the situation. The investigation found no evidence of misconduct, and less than two weeks later, the cast was sent back to Paradise to resume filming.

Corinne and DeMario did not join the other single stars in hopes of finding love. However, he took to Instagram before the episode aired to admit he was relieved that people will finally see what really happened. But wait….WE SAW NOTHING!!!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the way Corinne and DeMario’s hookup was addressed on Bachelor in Paradise?