Have you ever wondered what Victoria Justice’s type is? Or what she thinks makes someone beautiful? Victoria recently chatted with HollywoodLife.com and revealed all the answers you’ve been craving!

Victoria Justice, 24, knows what she wants in a man — and it’s not a naughty side. “I never really went for the bad boys, that was never my type,” Victoria told HollywoodLife.com recently, in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Like, I liked guys who were very sweet and forthcoming with their emotions and like wore their hearts on their sleeves, like that was my kind of guy. So my parents never had to worry about me choosing some dude that was like doing drugs or like, you know, is gonna pick me up on his motorcycle — or whatever. I don’t know, just wasn’t my thing!” Aww! Click here to see Victoria’s gold outfits.

The Victorious alum also revealed what really turns her on. “I think I’ve just always been attracted to people that are real,” she said. “I don’t hang out with people that are like ‘Hollywood,’ cause I just, I can’t.” The environmentalists added that, “If I saw someone littering too, that would really bother me. Like, I could not date someone who littered.” Ultimately, Victoria is looking for someone unique! “I love weird, quirky people. I just love people that are themselves, unapologetically and have a good sense of humor and can make fun of themselves and be a little goofy — cause I’m a goofy girl at heart,” she told us.

The former Eye Candy actress also revealed her definition of true beauty, and it’s really inspiring. “I think what makes me feel beautiful is when my skin looks really good, and feels good, and when I feel healthy on the inside. I think that is when I feel the most beautiful.” The young star explained her confidence also goes in “waves” and their are times she really doubts herself — just like everyone else. “I think confidence is like something for me that kind of fluctuates, none of us are perfect. You just gotta love yourself no matter what,” she said. Check out the rest of Victoria’s interview above!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Victoria’s take on love, beauty and confidence? Let us know below!