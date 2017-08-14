‘Death Becomes Her’, ‘Timer’ & 11 More Movies You’ve Never Heard Of But Need To See

There’s no possible way anyone can watch ALL the movies that are mad, but here are some hand picked underrated movies you’ve never heard of that you need to add to your queue ASAP.

Cinephiles, where you at? When it comes to movies, the world has more and more access to movies they may not have ten or twenty years ago. The problem is sifting through them all to find something to watch, which, in my case, usually ends in frustration and a replay of something I’ve already seen 450 times. In order to help the current and future generations widen their film-watching horizons, I’ve compiled a list of movies that are not only seriously underrated, but a MUST see for anyone who wants to claim they “love” movies.

We’ll start with the most obvious, and a true classic, Death Becomes Her. Yes, that is a much younger Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis and Goldie Hawn on the movie poster above, and yes it is one of the greatest movies of all time. The black comedy tells the tale of a doctor who is in love with two very self-centered women who, of course, hate each other. The hilarious film came out in 1992, and while the graphics are nothing to write home about you’ll still find yourself enjoying even the most ridiculous of moments. Somewhere in the world Madeline and Helen are still being held together by superglue. (You’ll understand that joke once you’ve watched the movie.)

If comedies aren’t your thing, will you settle for rom-coms? From Timer (2010), to Down To You (2000), to A Case Of You (2013). Family dramas, you say? We’ve got plenty: The Greatest (2009), Run The Tide (2016) and Happy Christmas (2014) will all have you reaching for the tissues. Horror more your style? Try Unfriended (2015) which will keep you at the edge of your seat until the very last second — seriously. Needless to say, my little list of underrated movies you’ve never heard of has a little something for everyone — or a lot of something for someone who just wants to binge their way through cinematic history.

