Bella Throne and Blackbear rocked matching pink hair on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet — but that’s not the only man she posed with! Backstage, the ‘Famous in Love’ star posed for pics with her ex. Talk about keeping things cordial.

Bella Thorne, 19, has had a bevy of worthy suitors this summer, but she picked her rumored beau Blackbear, 26, to accompany her to the Teen Choice Awards on August 13. She strolled the red carpet with him, and they looked so cozy stealing kisses. Plus, they brought their pups, and matched their pink hair and glittery looks.

However, that didn’t mean he was with her all night. The actress was spotted hanging backstage with none other than Tyler Posey. The exes posed for photos together, and it seemed like everything was perfectly cordial! This is nice to see as there were rumors that she had cheated on him with Charlie Puth, something Bella recently revealed were not true. “OK, honestly, Ty and I stopped dating, and that was really difficult for me,” she said in an interview recently on SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show, admitting her split from Tyler, 25, was “one of the hardest breakups I’ve been through.” She also explained the entire thing was a misunderstanding and she didn’t even hang out with Charlie until after she and Tyler had split.

Bella’s relationships have sparked multiple scandals this summer after she was spotted out with Scott Disick, 32, several times. She and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-partner got cozy at multiple hot spots in Los Angeles, and stirred the pot by meeting up in Cannes. Scott invited Bella and her sister to join him on a luxe yacht. They cuddled together on the deck fully knowing that paparazzi would catch their every move. Bold! Bella vehemently denied that anything was going on, though, saying that they were just buds. Apparently, they’re the type of friends that see each other in skimpy outfits all the time, because Bella’s posted pics from his backyard pool. Ooh!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Bella brought Blackbear as her date to the Teen Choice Awards and then reunited with ex Tyler? Let us know!