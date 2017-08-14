Tom Cruise Broke Two Bones — ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Filming Delayed, Claims Report

It turns out Tom Cruise’s injuries on the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ were worse than was originally reported! The movie star has broken two bones and the film’s shoot will be delayed by months!

Tom Cruise has always prided himself on his ability to perform his own stunts in all his movies but perhaps that’s about to change. The 50-year-old actor injured himself when jumping from one London rooftop to another on Aug. 13 while filming Mission: Impossible 6. And, contrary to previous reports, it appears the injury was so serious, production has been shut down and Tom has flown back to the U.S. to recover. The Oscar-nominated thespian broke two bones in his ankle when he slammed into a building and it will take months for him to heal, according to sources with the Daily Mail. Take a look back at the handsome actor’s illustrious career right here!

Because Tom is the film’s leading man and the entire story revolves around him, there’s little that can be filmed without him present. The delay could mean that Mission: Impossible 6 will be bowing on Christmas 2018 rather than the prior summer. Footage of the accident has been released showing the beloved leading man attempt to make the jump between rooftops, only to tumble into the building’s outer wall, which was padded. But the collision was clearly hard enough to break bones. After his failed jump, Tom limps around and clings to his ankle in apparent discomfort.

“Tom is a little beat up, but he is showing a brave face and not showing lingering effects from his stunt mishap,” an insider close to production previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And this in no way is going to stop him from doing more stunts of his own in the future. He prides himself that he still can do it and refuses to quit doing his own stunts. It was just a bad day at work and he looks forward to moving forward — incident-free — from this point on.” It’s going to take more than a broken ankle to slow him down!

