Will Tom Cruise Stop Doing His Own Death-Defying Stunts After ‘MI6’ Accident?

Could Tom Cruise, 55, finally be done performing his own death-defying stunts for the big screen, following his scary crash into the side of a building on Aug. 13? Find out, here!

“Tom [Cruise] is a little beat up, but he is showing a brave face and not showing lingering effects from his stunt mishap. And this in no way is going to stop him from doing more stunts of his own in the future. He prides himself that he still can do it and refuses to quit doing his own stunts. It was just a bad day at work and he looks forward to moving forward — incident-free — from this point on,” a source close to production tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously told you, Tom, 55, had a close call while filming Mission: Impossible 6 in London on Aug. 13. As evidenced by a video shared by TMZ, Tom – who plays Ethan Hunt in the movie franchise – can be seen attempting to jump from one building to another. Sadly, his jump came up short and the lower half of his body slammed into the side of the building. He still managed to pick himself up, but he had a serious limp afterwards. Obviously, Tom’s injuries could have been a lot worse, so that’s why we wondered if he’d finally hang up his stuntman hat and leave those things to the professionals. However, as our source says, Tom is still going to be performing his own stunts.

We just hope he’s careful, as a stuntwoman recently died during a motorcycle accident on the set of Deadpool 2. Similarly, a stuntman died on the set of The Walking Dead just a few weeks ago.

