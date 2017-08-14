T.I. Struggling To Be Faithful To Tiny Despite Wanting To Stay Together: ‘It’s Hella Tough’

T.I. and Tiny are desperately trying to make their marriage work, but one thing is standing in the way: monogamy! T.I. is finding it difficult to stay faithful. Will he ever be able to commit 100%?

T.I., 36, seems to be busting his butt trying to get Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 42, back. He showered her with gifts on her birthday. He’s gone out of his way to talk about how wonderful she is. He’s been spending more time with the kids. However, there’s still one major problem, and he’s not so sure it will ever go away. Click here for pics of T.I. and Tiny.

“Tip has always been in love with Tiny, even when they split he never fell out of love with her,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He does really want to be monogamous, it kills him when he hurts Tiny, but it’s like he can’t help himself. They make up and everything is great again, for a while, but he always ends up slipping back into his old ways, it’s just inevitable.” No! Do they make rehab for cheaters?!

Apparently, T.I.’s lifestyle is one of the biggest culprits for his cheating, but he won’t be changing that anytime soon. “You’ve got to remember that Tip spends a lot of time away from home, and he has gorgeous women throwing themselves at him,” said the source. “It’s a lot of temptation to try and resist, it’s difficult. He does really want to be with Tiny, he loves her to pieces, and the kids too obviously, but it’s hella tough to remain faithful, no matter how hard he tries.” Well, we certainly hope that he figures it out ASAP because he’s running out of chances with Tiny.

