‘The Challenge’: Tony & Jenna Get Bad News Upon Entering The Redemption House

‘Dirty 30’ is bringing the surprises for Tony and Jenna. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of ‘The Challenge,’ Tony is in shock after entering the redemption house.

“I can’t believe I’m walking into a second house right now,” Tony says in this week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, as he enters the post-Challenge house with Jenna. “I can’t even wrap my head around it.” Tony had recently admitted to HollywoodLife.com that when he found out about the house, he was”kind of still over it. I was ready to go home.” Jenna was also not so thrilled– she had to reunite with the ex-cast members she sent home. “I’m thinking, ‘I’m in trouble,'” she said.

Amanda of course isn’t thrilled to see Jenna, but is very amused with the fact that she was sent home. “You sent me in here and now you’re in here with me because the house completely turned against you even though you thought they were your friends,” she says in the confessional. “Sorry bi-ch, it’s the Dirty Thirty, no one gives a sh-t about you.”

However, it’s Tony who’s about to be blindsided; he’s absolutely stunned when LaToya and Amanda tell him his brother was sent home after getting in a physical fight with Simone. “He put his hands on her? No,” Tony said, in shock. “What? What an idiot!”

Off camera, Tony has a message for Shane. “I’m really really disappointed in you, Shane. You gotta keep that under control, you gotta lock it up,” he says. Of course, he has experience with that — he and Camila were both sent home during season three of Rivals after they got in each other’s face repeatedly. Tony is well aware that he has an anger problem and has approached it multiple times on the show, admitting that when he drinks alcohol, it gets worse.

We know that this week, we get to see Tony, Jenna and the rest of the redemption house head back into the competition. Who do you think will make it back? Let us know!