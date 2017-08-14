‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Chelsea Fears For Aubree’s Safety After Adam Fails Drug Test

Poor Chelsea. She was forced to deal with the aftermath of Adam’s failed drug test during the Aug. 14 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2,’ when she questioned whether or not Aubree should still be having visits with her dad.

Having just discovered that Adam failed a drug test, one of the Teen Mom 2 producers asked Chelsea whether or not she was worried about Aubree continuing her visits with him. Chelsea said that she and Cole joked about the situation, but it’s something they’re definitely going to look into. Fortunately, Aubree’s visit with Adam and/or his parents, went smoothly, as she told Chelsea she had a lot of fun on a slip and slide. Then, she nearly man-handled one of their pet ducks. Chelsea also met up with Adam’s ex, Taylor, during which they discussed their ongoing legal battles and his failed drug test.

Elsewhere, a pregnant Kailyn struggled to get back on track at school. With only two months to go before graduation, she met with her academic advisor to figure out how she could get back on track. Fortunately, her advisor said that if she turns in her work, she’ll likely graduate 0n time. Kailyn also talked to Chris Lopez on the phone, but we didn’t see his face. We heard his voice, and one of Kailyn’s friends made a comment about how he looked “cute” without his dreadlocks, but that was it.

Later, Kailyn talked on the phone with Leah, who was debating dropping out of her college classes and continuing them online. Leah felt her campus — which was an hour drive from her house — was too far to commute to every day. It seemed like she just wanted someone to tell her that it would be okay to take her classes at home, so fortunately for her, Kailyn told her to try it out. Leah’s advisor, however, said it wouldn’t be the easiest thing to do (taking classes at home), so Leah started crying.

And speaking of crying, Jenelle freaked out anytime Kaiser would cry this week. Apparently, she can’t handle being a mom. Every time Kaiser would start crying, she’d call David up, demanding he help her calm him down. And Jenelle’s attitude got worse when she and David got into an argument about her laziness. She complained that she was being forced to decorate their new house all on her own. Because of it, she said she had no time to go to the gym and she wanted David to come up with a solution. He told her to get off her phone for five minutes and then she’d have time for the gym.

Finally, Briana pursued adoption further. She even met with someone at an agency, who helped answer some questions for her. Briana wanted to make sure that any potential parents keep her baby’s name as Stella. (Please no.) Then, she met with Luis and told him how she may be moving forward with putting their kid up for adoption. He didn’t seem too happy about it. He couldn’t believe she’d just want to give up their kid like that.

