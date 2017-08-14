Teen Choice Awards Worst Dressed 2017: Naya Rivera’s Denim & More Red Carpet Mistakes

Sparkles and denim ruled on the Teen Choice Awards blue carpet, but we’re not so sure that’s a good thing. From Naya Rivera to Paris Jackson, these are the absolute worst outfits from the night!

When it comes to the Teen Choice Awards, it’s a total mixed bag on the red — we mean, blue — carpet. Some celebrities are dressed to the nines, looking like they’re about to arrive to the Oscars or the Met Gala. Others take the opportunity to try out their most avant-garde looks. And some go to the event downright casually, opting for jeans and tees, even sweats! While a lot of celebrities manage to pull off these varied outfits, there’s just some who couldn’t cut it.

We love Naya Rivera, 30, but this outfit has to go. The former Glee star rocked it onstage as a presenter, even taking a moment for a dance break with the act before her category. So cool! It’s just that her outfit…wasn’t good. The actress wore a denim-on-denim outfit that didn’t look like her usual wins. She usually looks so good, but this was a major misstep. She paired high-waisted, torn mom jeans with white pumps and what looks like the puffy shirt from Seinfeld. A studded belt and dangly earrings makes the whole outfit look straight out of 2005.

Lili Reinhart, 20, is positively adorable, so we have to wonder why she chose this baffling outfit. Riverdale‘s Betty Cooper rocked what looked like a strapless bathing suit underneath a Victorian ghost’s fanciest dress. The burgundy, lace midi dress was completely transparent, and topped with a large, black bow at her neck. The neck and shoulders were decorated with sparkles. She paired the look with black pumps with low heels, and matched her makeup to the dress — burgundy eyeshadow.

Naya and Lili weren’t the only blue carpet offenders by far! Check out our gallery of the worst dressed at the Teen Choice Awards above!

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with us that these were the worst looks on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet? Let us know!