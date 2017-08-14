Taylor Swift Groping Trial Verdict: Jury Finds DJ Guilty Of ‘Assaulting & Battering’ Her

After several days of emotional testimony and heated arguments, a jury rendered a verdict in the Taylor Swift groping trial, and it’s a victory for the singer! DJ David Mueller was found guilty of ‘assaulting and battering’ Taylor.

It’s a win for Taylor Swift, 27, as a jury of six women and two men just found former radio DJ David Mueller, 55, guilty of “assaulting and battering” the singer, according to TMZ. As we previously told you, Taylor accused David of “sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass” during a meet and greet in 2013. David had initially sued Taylor, her mother (Andrea Swift) and her radio promotions director for $3 million in damages, claiming they pressured radio station KYGO to terminate his contract under an alleged false accusation, but the judge threw that case out on Friday, Aug. 11, as he claimed there was no proof Taylor’s to blame for David’s firing. Taylor countersued David for $1, and her case moved forward on Monday, Aug. 14 — that’s when the jury announced their verdict, ruling that David did indeed commit sexual assault. The jury also ruled that Taylor’s mother and staff did not interfere, in any way, with David’s employment.

Perhaps this means the end to this lengthy ordeal. It all stems from a June 2, 2013 incident. David and his then girlfriend Shannon Melcher attended a backstage meet-and-greet with Taylor before her concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Taylor testified that, while taking a photo, David allegedly reached under her skirt to grab her butt. Taylor, who was 23 at the time, told her mother about the alleged groping. Andrea told Taylor’s radio promotions director Frank Bell, and he made a call to KYGO vice president Robert Call. David was suspended as KYGO reviewed the photo, before he was subsequently fired on June 4. David filed a lawsuit in Sept. 2015, with Taylor filing a counter-lawsuit – for assault and battery – a month later.

While Taylor’s mother broke down in tears while testifying during this trial, Taylor stayed strong “He did not touch my rib,” Taylor reportedly testified. “He did not touch my arm. He did not touch my hand. He grabbed my bare ass…This was not jostling…He was too busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt.”

“I’m not going to allow you or your client to make me feel in any way that this is my fault, because it isn’t,” she said during the trial, according to CNN. “I am being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are a product of his decisions and not mine.” When David’s attorney tried to use the photo in question to dismantle her argument, she shot it down. “This is a photo of him with his hand up my skirt — with his hand on my ass. You can ask me a million questions — I’m never going to say anything different. I never have said anything different.”

While David was seeking $3 million in damages, Taylor was only seeking $1. “Any recovery obtained by Ms. Swift will be donated to charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard,” her countersuit read, according to Heavy.com. Now, with this verdict, Taylor will have to deal with this outcome and try to put this whole nightmare behind her.

Are you happy with the outcome, HollywoodLifers?