Taylor Swift Cries In Court During Closing Arguments Of Emotional Trial

Taylor Swift sobbed on the last day of her trial, hearing the closing arguments in her alleged groping case against David Mueller. For an emotional Taylor, winning the lawsuit would be a victory for girls everywhere!

It’s the last day of Taylor Swift‘s trial against Colorado DJ David Mueller, whom she accused of groping her at a 2013 meet-and-greet. The singer, 27, reportedly “sobbed” during her lawyer and the prosecutor’s final arguments at the August 14 court appearance, according to court reporters in the gallery. The jury saw Taylor weeping as she tried to cope with Mueller’s attorney give his statement that he believed his client was innocent. Judging from the time stamps on reporters’ tweets from the courtroom, Taylor was extremely emotional throughout the entire trial. Dressed in black for the fateful day, she was joined by mother Andrea Swift, and brother Austin Swift, who supported her from the gallery.

Before Taylor began crying, the singer was reportedly visibly agitated while listening to the prosecutor speak. “Taylor Swift rolled her eyes multiple times during the start of Mueller lawyer closing arguments. She gave sighs and seemed annoyed,” said local Fox reporter Michael Konopasek on Twitter. Taylor hasn’t been giving the prosecution the time of day during this trial, frequently snapping back at them when they asked her intrusive and dumbfounding questions. Some of her responses were downright iconic. She has the support of her mother, and of her former bodyguard, Greg Dent, who was at the meet-and-greet with her that night.

“I know I saw it (the alleged groping). I don’t ‘believe it’; I know I saw it. When [David Mueller] went to put his arm around [Taylor], he put his hand under her skirt,” Dent told the court during his testimony. “I can’t tell you how long his hand was there. I just can tell you he put his hand under her skirt, she pushed it down, and jumped.”

Some reporters at the scene believe that Taylor will win the case. She’s only asking for $1 from Mueller in her lawsuit, because she wants to make it a point that he should be held accountable for his alleged actions. She said she wants women and girls to know that alleged gropers won’t get away with it! Mueller just lost his lawsuit against Taylor this past week. The DJ sued Taylor for lost wages after he was fired following the alleged incident. The court ruled that Taylor wasn’t responsible for his firing.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife.com will keep you updated as more information about Taylor’s trial becomes available.

