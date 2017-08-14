Selena Gomez Becomes The News Anchor The World Needs In Hilarious Coach Video

Selena Gomez can do it all — acting, singing, and now, anchoring the news! In a hilarious new video, in partnership with Coach, Sel puts on a hysterical skit that will make your day! Watch it on loop, here!

Is there anything Selena Gomez, 24, can’t do? The singer just added “news anchor” to her resume in a hilarious, new promotional video in partnership with Coach! In a 42-second-long video, Sel sits alongside Coach Executive Creative Director, Stuart Vevers, at the anchor’s desk, which appears to double as a designer’s table. In the segment, appropriately titled, “Coach News” Sel gives a comical news update on everything from the weather, to traffic on the 405, while she and Stewart design a Coach bag together.

During the lighthearted news segment, quippy, fictional headlines were broadcast across the bottom of the screen in relation to the Coach brand. “Sharky attacks sweater after sales skyrocket,” one report read. “Horse & carriage causing significant delays,” another read, clearly referencing the brand’s iconic horse and carriage symbol. The segment also features instant re-plays, breaking news and plenty of adorable laughs. And, it looks like Sel put it together all by herself, according to the credits at least. At the end of the news bit, all of the credits went to Sel, some of which included, director, producer, editor, writer, camera operator and more. Hopefully Coach and Sel make their epic anchor video a reoccurring thing!

Selena’s Coach collaboration — her reported biggest fashion collab yet — almost broke the internet back in Dec. 2016, when it was originally announced. Fans were shocked about Sel’s multimillion dollar deal, because she had just taken a long hiatus beforehand in Oct. 2016. Sel retreated to a private rehab facility in Tennessee for 90 days, where she sought treatment for self-esteem issues, depression and anxiety. When the news of her partnership with the brand hit the public, Sel praised Coach and Stuart. “I am so excited to work with Coach and love the clothes and accessories designed by Stuart Vevers,” she gushed.

Fast forward to 2017, and Sel smoldered in her debut photoshoot for the brand’s Fall 2017 collection. After working with Coach, Sel admitted that the brand treats her just like “family.” In the beginning of August, she released a brand new Coach bag, designed by her, of course. The bag — the Selena Grace — is inscribed with “Love Yourself First,” based on one of her tattoos! We don’t know about you, but we’re obsessed with Sel’s Coach collection!

