Ryan Reynolds Mourns Stunt Woman Who Died On ‘Deadpool 2’ Set: ‘My Heart Pours Out For Them’

In the aftermath of a tragic accident on the ‘Deadpool 2’ set which claimed a stuntwoman’s life, the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, is offering his heartfelt condolences to her friends and family.

Early on Aug. 14, an as-of-yet unnamed stuntwoman reportedly lost control of her motorcycle while on the set of the upcoming action film Deadpool 2. She rode over a curb and into a windowpane on the ground floor of Shaw Tower in Vancouver, tragically ending her life. The stuntwoman didn’t apply the brakes during filming, which led to the horrifying accident, according to TMZ. The 911 call following the incident revealed that the she was hurled from her bike and into the air before hitting the glass pane. She was pronounced dead soon after. Now, the film’s star Ryan Reynolds is sharing his grief over the shocking loss.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” Ryan tweeted of the accident. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but we recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loves ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out for them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.” Really thoughtful words from the A-lister. And he wasn’t alone. Since the sad news broke, fans of the franchise have sent their thoughts and prayers to the fatally injured stuntwoman’s family.

In the hours following the tragic news, the film’s financier 20th Century Fox also offered their condolences in a statement to TMZ: “We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time.” Check out the 40-year-old movie star in his iconic alter ego’s garb right here.

