Bryan Abasolo Calls Rachel Lindsay His ‘World’ After Epic Texas Engagement Party

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are relationship goals! The ‘Bachelorette’ couple celebrated their engagement over the weekend with a massive bash in Texas, where Bryan gushed over Rachel! Go inside their epic party, here!

Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo’s engagement party was “lit!” The Bachelorette couple partied it up inside Stirr restaurant and bar in Rachel’s hometown of Dallas this weekend, and things got wild! Rachel, Bryan and their guests danced the night away inside the Texas hotspot, to hits from Drake, 30, and more. And, Bryan shared the cutest photo of him and Rachel, where he gushed over his fiancee. “My world,” Bryan said, with the hashtags, “#brachel#engagementparty #dallas #bachelorette#bachelornation”. So cute!

The pair both documented moments from the party in their Instagram stories. Rachel and Bryan couldn’t keep their hands off each other in front of their family and friends, who came out for the celebrations. And, the bash must’ve been pretty crazy, since Bryan took to Instagram on August 14, to show the aftermath of their engagement party. In a video posted to Instagram, Bryan showed an exhausted Rachel struggling to get a workout in.

Regardless of their post-party feels, the newly engaged couple are on cloud nine. “They feel like they are in the middle of a magical and surreal love affair,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rachel and Bryan feel like the experience of falling in love with each other has been unlike anything they have ever felt,” the source continued, adding, “They are doing their best to be present for everything they’re experiencing.” Awe!

As seen in the epic Bachelorette finale, Bryan got down on one knee in Spain, where he proposed to Rachel with a gorgeous, oval-cut Neil Lane diamond ring. Bryan and Lindsay have been engaged for a few months now; However, the pair were only allowed to go public with the big news on August 7, the night of the show’s finale. And, as soon as they appeared on After The Final Rose, Rachel and Bryan admitted that they’re so happy they don’t have to hide their relationship anymore. Now, the pair are focused on bringing their lives together… wherever that may be.

Rachel and Bryan have three locations in mind to start their lives together — Miami, Dallas, or LA, where most Bachelor/Bachelorette alum migrate to after the show ends. As for the wedding? — While they are in no rush at the moment, Rachel would love a winter wedding, both she and Bryan have admitted. And, as for kids? — Well, that’s where she and Bryan don’t exactly see eye-to-eye. Rachel wants four kids, while Bryan has confessed, he wants three. Either way, it’s quite obvious that they will have the cutest babies! Congrats again, to the happy couple!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Rachel and Bryan will tie the knot?